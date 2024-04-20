Video: AI Reimagines Amitabh Bachchan As Hrithik Roshan's Character In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; Fans React

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled artists to explore the limits of their imagination. These days, AI artists come up with fascinating videos and many such clips related to Bollywood films have time and again impressed netizens. A video has been doing the rounds on social media which reimagined cast of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Yes, you read that right.

A page on Instagram, Bollyvert AI, has used AI to imagine how these veteran actors would look if they played the roles of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in the film which released in 2011.

The video featured several iconic and memorable scenes from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, replacing the lead actors' face with the veterans. Check out the now-viral video here:

Several users were quite impressed to see the video. Soon after it was posted on Instagram, a user commented, "Big B looking unexpectedly hot though."

Another commented, "Wow.. They all look great but I think for Farhan's role you could use Shashi Kapoor because they were usually in a lot of movies together. I reckon Naseeruddin Shah was from a slightly different decade to them."

"Hema was looking so beautiful.10X than Katrina," a user commented.

"Can’t bend my mind how good nasser sir looks, it’s actually great casting that he sits the role of the young guy too," wrote another user.

"Amitabh Bachchan looks exceptionally good in this role. TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE," another user praised the actor.

Director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar made her breakthrough with the comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In December 2023, she said the movie holds a special place in her heart and she would love to come up with its sequel.

When asked if she is planning to make a sequel Zoya told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."

The film also starred Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval, Naseeruddin Shah and others.