 VIDEO: AI Transforms Kareena Kapoor Khan Into Gangubai Kathiawadi, Fans Say 'She Looks Better Than Alia Bhatt'
Netizens were impressed to see Kareena Kapoor Khan as Gangubai Kathiawadi in the AI-generated video.

Updated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
The powerful artificial intelligence technology has given new wings to an artist's imagination. Recently, an Instagram page called Bollyvert AI has used AI to imagine how Kareena Kapoor Khan would look if she played her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt's character in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in 2022.

The video featured several iconic scenes from Gangubai Kathiawadi, replacing Alia's face with Kareena's.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens were impressed to see Kareena as Gangubai Kathiawadi in the AI-generated video. Several fans also said that the 3 Idiots actor would have suited the character better than Bhatt.

A user said, "Kareena feels so much original !!! For me Alia is a copy to this Now." Another user commented, "Even though it's in AI, but Kareena seems so much better than Alia in this character!"

While a third netizen added, “That makes me wonder, why didn't slb choose Kareena. Alia could have played the younger part and Kareena the older part. Alia was great, no doubt. But Kareena could have been more impactful I guess.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi also starred Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Jim Sarbh.

The film also won in five categories at the 69th National Film Awards.

