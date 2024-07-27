 'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into Depression If She Loses Bigg Boss OTT 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into Depression If She Loses Bigg Boss OTT 3

'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into Depression If She Loses Bigg Boss OTT 3

In a recent episode, Anil Kapoor expressed displeasure over Sana Makbul's 'depression' comment on Bigg Boss OTT season 3.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3's finale is just around the corner. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite contestants to list the trophy. In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Anil Kapoor expressed his displeasure over Sana Makbul's comment about falling into depression if she loses the reality show.

Anil asked Sana how she would react if she failed to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. In response, the actress said, "Sir, I will be a little upset and depressed, but my lifestyle will remain the same. I'll meet my friends and travel. I'll hold onto the loss for a long time, thinking, 'Sh*t, I lost.' That's just my personality. I still have a scar from losing the Miss India pageant in 2012.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: ‘Budde Jaisi Aakhein Mujhe Mat Dikhao,’ Says Sana Makbul To Ranvir Shorey As...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor Notices ‘Pyaar Ka Dhuan’ Between Sai Ketan Rao & Sana Makbul, Duo...
article-image

In response, Anil said, "Sana, I am not against being competitive. It is good to be that and it is healthy. I am against being obsessive about it and you have become completely obsessive. It can become sometimes mechanical. If you lose, you will not have the memories to carry with like the contestants."

Read Also
Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar To Get EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report
article-image

Meanwhile, according to the media reports, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari will be the latest contestants to get eliminated this week.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will take place on August 4, 2024 and the contestants in the show are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria and Ranvir Shorey, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Blushes As He CONFIRMS Dating Shivangi Khedkar, Couple To Marry This...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Blushes As He CONFIRMS Dating Shivangi Khedkar, Couple To Marry This...

'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into...

'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into...

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Farah Khan’s House After Her Mother Menaka Irani Passes Away

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Farah Khan’s House After Her Mother Menaka Irani Passes Away

Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar To Get EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar To Get EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Salman Khan Bandra House Firing: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother...

Salman Khan Bandra House Firing: Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother...