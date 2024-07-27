'You’ve Become Obsessive': Anil Kapoor REACTS To Sana Makbul’s Comment About Fall Into Depression If She Loses Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3's finale is just around the corner. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite contestants to list the trophy. In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Anil Kapoor expressed his displeasure over Sana Makbul's comment about falling into depression if she loses the reality show.

Anil asked Sana how she would react if she failed to win Bigg Boss OTT 3. In response, the actress said, "Sir, I will be a little upset and depressed, but my lifestyle will remain the same. I'll meet my friends and travel. I'll hold onto the loss for a long time, thinking, 'Sh*t, I lost.' That's just my personality. I still have a scar from losing the Miss India pageant in 2012.

In response, Anil said, "Sana, I am not against being competitive. It is good to be that and it is healthy. I am against being obsessive about it and you have become completely obsessive. It can become sometimes mechanical. If you lose, you will not have the memories to carry with like the contestants."

Meanwhile, according to the media reports, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari will be the latest contestants to get eliminated this week.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will take place on August 4, 2024 and the contestants in the show are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria and Ranvir Shorey, among others.