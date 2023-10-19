 Video: Alia Bhatt Gifts Herself A Swanky Range Rover Worth Over ₹3 Crore After National Film Award Win
Alia Bhatt's new car is priced at a whopping Rs 3.12 crore in Mumbai

Updated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, added a new swanky and luxurious car to her collection.

A video of the new car entering Alia's residential complex has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The actress gifted herself a luxurious new Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Long Wheelbase (LWB). The car is priced at a whopping Rs 3.81 crore in Mumbai.

It is the diesel variant in the Land Rover Range Rover lineup and reportedly gives a mileage of 12.82 kmpl. Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB is available in Automatic (TC) transmission and offered in seven colours - Black, Portofino Blue, Belgravia Green, Eiger Grey, Fuji White, Hakuba Silver and Lantau Bronze.

Alia's National Film Award victory

Alia was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi on October 17 in Delhi. She received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at Vigyan Bhawan.

Alia was accompanied by her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and several photos and videos of the couple surfaced on social media platforms.

Alia's upcoming projects

The actress recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, which premiered on Netflix. She was last seen on the big screens in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra which she is also producing. Jigra is all set to release on September 27, 2024. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

