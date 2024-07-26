Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar To Get EVICTED From Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report | Photo Via Jio Cinema

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is just a few days ahead and fans are eagerly anticipating seeing their favourite contestant lift the trophy. However, the latest reports are stating that Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari have been eliminated from the reality show.

According to media reports, Pandey may get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 based on lesser number of votes. Kumari, on the other hand, will be evicted by the house mates. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

This news comes after Jio Cinema accidentally announced Vishal's eviction on an Instagram post, which was later deleted.

For the unversed, this week Loveskesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey have been nominated.

Vishal grabbed headlines for his fight with Armaan Malik after he passed comments on Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik in one of the episodes, which led to Armaan slapping Vishal.

During a candid chat with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal whispered in his ears, "I am guilty of one thing here. Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way." When his remarks were confronted on Weekend Ka Vaar by Payal Malik, he was slapped by Armaan.

Payal told Vishal, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." The show's host, Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, slammed Vishal for his remarks.