 Payal Malik Reacts To Armaan Malik & Kritika Malik's Viral S*x Video: 'It Is Edited, Request People To Stop Sharing Fake Clips'
The clip had surfaced on social media and netizens claimed that Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik engaged in a sexual act under a blanket inside Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Updated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Payal Malik has reacted to her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik's viral video in which they are allegedly seen getting intimate under a blanket. Payal said the clip is 'edited' and slammed those who have posted the video, claiming Armaan and Kritika had sex inside Bigg Boss house.

For those unversed, a Armaan and Kritika sparked controversy after they were seen getting intimate under the sheets after the house lights went off. While Armaan's hand movements were clearly visible, Kritika, was seen looking at Armaan and the two then exchanged a smile. After this video went viral, another clip had surfaced and netizens claimed that the couple engaged in a sexual act under a blanket.

article-image

The video was first posted by an account with the username 'Khabri', which posts daily updates of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Several users also claimed that the intimate moment reportedly took place late at night, when most of the housemates were asleep.

Reacting to the video, Payal said in her latest vlog, "Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."

article-image

While sharing the video on X, a user had written, "I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show," a user wrote on X.

"Ye kaisa family show hai Bigg Boss," another user wrote.

Another post read, "Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT ❌ Ashleel Show."

The makers have not reacted to the viral video yet.

For the uninformed, Armaan had entered the show with both his wives - Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show. Armaan, Payal and Kritika often make headlines for polygamy.

