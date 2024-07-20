'Done With Drama & Hate': Payal Malik To DIVORCE Armaan Malik For The Sake Of Their Children (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and YouTuber Payal Malik has stated that she will divorce husband Armaan Malik, who is currently inside the BB house with his second wife Kritika Malik. In her latest vlog, Payal said that she can't handle the hate she and her children are receiving because of their polygamous marriage.

Payal is heard saying in the video in Hindi, "I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I’ll take care of the kids."

"I know Golu won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I’Il leave with my three kids. People are not happy with polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything. Either all three of us get separated, or two of us get separated, or I walk away. This can turn out only like that," Payal added.

She also said, "Armaan and Kritika don't know what's transpiring outside. I know what's happening, I've never faced so much hate, so much trolling, so many abuses in my life. My decision is confirmed. We can't subject our children to this."

For the uninformed, Armaan entered the show with both his wives - Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show.

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began, Armaan and his wives have been a hot topic of discussion amid the viewers. They are often spoken about for their polygamous marriage and how the three of them have been staying together under a roof. While some social media users, including fashionista Uorfi Javed, have extended support to the trio, others have slammed them for 'advocating' polygamy.