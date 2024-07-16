 Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate Under Blanket?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArmaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate Under Blanket?

Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate Under Blanket?

The viral video has angered netizens and a section of social media users have also raised questions about the boundaries of reality show

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants and real life couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik have sparked controversy with their new video. A clip has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the duo can be seen getting intimate and engaging in a sexual act under a blanket. The clip has angered netizens and a section of social media users have also raised questions about the boundaries of reality show.

The video was recently leaked from the OTT show's 24/7 LIVE feed. It was first posted by an account with the username 'Khabri', which posts daily updates of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The intimate moment reportedly took place late at night, when most of the housemates were asleep. The footage shows Armaan and Kritika sharing a bed, with movements under the blanket, suggesting sexual activity.

Read Also
Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT...
article-image

"I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show," a user wrote on X.

"Ye kaisa family show hai Bigg Boss," another user wrote.

Another post read, "Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT ❌ Ashleel Show."

"Ye sab kya dekhna padd raha hai family sghow mein?" a user wrote on X.

However, a few users also claimed that the video is fake. "This video is edited. Last part is taken from big brother," wrote an X user.

"This is an edited video mixing the scenes of Big Brother and utterly shameful and disgusting to say the least," wrote another user.

The makers have not reacted to the viral video yet It is not known if discussions are underway about addressing the incident on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Apologises To Vishal Pandey & His Parents For Slapping Him, Blames It...
article-image

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has once again found itself at the center of a media storm. A few days back, Armaan and Kritika's another video had surfaced in which they were seen getting intimate under the sheets after the house lights went off. While Armaan's hand movements were clearly visible, Kritika, was seen looking at Armaan and the two then exchanged a smile.

For the uninformed, Armaan had entered the show with both his wives - Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show. Armaan, Payal and Kritika often make headlines for polygamy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate...

Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate...

Throwback: When Katrina Kaif Revealed She Use To Cry On Her Birthday; Watch Video

Throwback: When Katrina Kaif Revealed She Use To Cry On Her Birthday; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's...

Katrina Kaif Photobombs Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara & Alia Bhatt's Selfie At Anant Ambani's...

'When You Give Over 10,000 Hours...': Fawad Khan On Why Pakistani Drama Are Rage In India

'When You Give Over 10,000 Hours...': Fawad Khan On Why Pakistani Drama Are Rage In India

Chandrika Dixit Aka 'Vadapav Girl' Opens Up On Not Having Her Own Fights On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'If...

Chandrika Dixit Aka 'Vadapav Girl' Opens Up On Not Having Her Own Fights On Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'If...