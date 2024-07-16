Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik S*x Video Viral: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants Caught Getting Intimate Under Blanket?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants and real life couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik have sparked controversy with their new video. A clip has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the duo can be seen getting intimate and engaging in a sexual act under a blanket. The clip has angered netizens and a section of social media users have also raised questions about the boundaries of reality show.

The video was recently leaked from the OTT show's 24/7 LIVE feed. It was first posted by an account with the username 'Khabri', which posts daily updates of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

The intimate moment reportedly took place late at night, when most of the housemates were asleep. The footage shows Armaan and Kritika sharing a bed, with movements under the blanket, suggesting sexual activity.

"I can't believe what I just saw. This is crossing the line for a reality show," a user wrote on X.

"Ye kaisa family show hai Bigg Boss," another user wrote.

Another post read, "Armaan Malik & Kritika crossed all the limits in #BiggBossOTT3 house They were caught doing $€X... Bigg boss Walo kya Gandh Macha Rkahi H...Shame on you @BiggBoss Bigg Boss OTT ❌ Ashleel Show."

"Ye sab kya dekhna padd raha hai family sghow mein?" a user wrote on X.

Family Show✖️

Family Planing Show ✅ — Ishwor (@wtfishwor_) July 16, 2024

Ye to kotha bna diya esko, nikalo es bkl ko jaldi se 😭😭 — 🇮🇳🐐 (@ProteinKohlii) July 15, 2024

However, a few users also claimed that the video is fake. "This video is edited. Last part is taken from big brother," wrote an X user.

"This is an edited video mixing the scenes of Big Brother and utterly shameful and disgusting to say the least," wrote another user.

The makers have not reacted to the viral video yet It is not known if discussions are underway about addressing the incident on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has once again found itself at the center of a media storm. A few days back, Armaan and Kritika's another video had surfaced in which they were seen getting intimate under the sheets after the house lights went off. While Armaan's hand movements were clearly visible, Kritika, was seen looking at Armaan and the two then exchanged a smile.

For the uninformed, Armaan had entered the show with both his wives - Payal Malik and Kritika. However, Payal got evicted in the initial weeks of the show. Armaan, Payal and Kritika often make headlines for polygamy.