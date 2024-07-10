Armaan Malik's 2nd Marriage To Kritika Is 'Illegal', Says Lawyer Sana Raees Khan: 'Polygamy Is NOT Legal For Hindus In India'

Since YouTuber Armaan Malik entered the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 with his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, he has faced harsh criticism from netizens for promoting polygamy on national television.

Armaan, whose real name is Sandip Jangda, quickly fell in love with Payal and married her just seven days after his first divorce from Suchitra. Eight years later, Kritika, who was Payal's best friend, also fell in love with Armaan and married him just a week after meeting him.

While it was speculated that Armaan belongs to the Muslim community, his first wife, Payal, denied such claims and revealed that he belongs to the Jatt community.

Sana Raees Khan, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and lawyer, shared her opinion on their polygamous relationship, stating that according to the Hindu Marriage Act of 1995 in India, a Hindu man is legally allowed to have only one wife at a time, and polygamy is not permitted for Hindus. Thus, his second marriage to Kritika is illegal and will not be recognized under Indian law.

When asked about the popularity of showcasing Armaan and his wives on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Khan stated that portraying a Hindu husband with two wives on a reality show can create confusion about the legality of polygamy under Hindu law, as polygamy is not legally recognised in India for Hindus.

"This might lead to misunderstandings among viewers about the norms governing marriages in Hinduism. It could perpetuate stereotypes or misconceptions about Hindu practices and beliefs regarding marriage. And could potentially normalize or glamorize relationships that are not legally or socially accepted in the context of modern Hindu society," concluded Sana.