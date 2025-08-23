Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Strongly REACTS To Fans Using Instagram AI Tool To Interact With Him, Calls It 'Insensitive'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who tragically died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 34, was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Even five years after his passing, his fans continue to remember and cherish him. Reportedly, some of them have even been 'talking' to the late actor through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool on Instagram that mimics his way of conversing.

The tool appears in the Discover AI section on Instagram and has been trained on Sushant’s publicly available interviews, tweets, posts, and speeches to mimic his conversational style. It has already amassed over 553,000 interactions. Since Sushant’s death anniversary earlier this year in June, the activity on the tool has seen a noticeable rise.

SSR's Fans Use Instagram AI Tool To Interact With Him

A Meta-insider told Mid-Day, "Recreating Sushant’s voice and personality through AI is deeply distressing for his family. Many fans have flagged it off as well. Meta is yet to take a call on it. In the age of AI, controlling such tools is not possible as multiple similar bots will spring up in minutes."

Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Reacts

The report further stated that Sushant’s family has reacted strongly against the development. They reportedly sent a letter to Meta India a few days ago, urging the company to take immediate action and remove the 'insensitive' tool.

Recently, a fan who spent hours chatting with the AI version shared his experience, revealing that he had asked the bot about his love for the cosmos, and the response instantly reminded him of Sushant’s interviews.

"For a few moments, it felt like he was back," said the fan.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of alleged abetment to suicide. However, in May 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a closure report, ruling out any foul play and giving the actress a clean chit.