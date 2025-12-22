'Why Does This Smell Like Farts?': Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Reacted After Eating Hajmola - Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra / Nick Jonas | Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was the first guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4. The show started on December 20, 2025, and she shared a hilarious incident about how her husband, Nick Jonas, reacted after eating Hajmola. While talking to Kapil Sharma, PeeCee said, "Aap socho kisi American ko aap hajmola khilao (Just imagine giving Hajmola to an American)."

So, Kapil questioned her, "Hajmola khilayi hai aapne, seriously? (You gave him Hajmola, seriously?)."

Priyanka further stated, "So mera ek drawer hai, jiske andar aampapad, Hajmola, sab chatar patar cheeze mere ghar me kaafi thi. Nick puchte hai iss drawer me hai kya? Toh maine bola ki issey tum durr hi raho thoda; yeh tumhari samajh ki thodisi bahar hai (So, I have a drawer that has aampapad, Hajmola, lots of chatpata things that we commonly have at home. Nick asked me what’s in this drawer. I told him to stay away from it; it’s slightly beyond his understanding)."

PeeCee further revealed that, as Nick was very curious, she once gave him Hajmola to eat. Revealing how Nick reacted after eating it, she said, "He is like, 'Why does this smell like farts?' (laughs)."

When Nick Jonas Made Karwa Chauth Special For Priyanka Chopra

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Priyanka also revealed that how once Nick made Karwa Chauth very special for her. Recalling the incident, the actress said, “Humne itni ajeeb ajeeb jagahon pe moon ko dhundhne ki koshish ki hai. Ek baar woh stadium pe the aur show ho raha hai. Chand mile hi nahi. Clouds the aur baarish aane wali thi. 60-70 hazaar log the show mein aur woh show kar rahe the. 10 baj gaye, 11 baj gaye, dikh hi nahi raha tha.”

“Ek romantic cheez bataun? Woh apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dikhaya aur phir humne vrat toda,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The first look of the film was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.