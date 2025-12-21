Priyanka Chopra Recalls How Nick Jonas Once Flew Her Above Clouds To Spot The Moon On Karwa Chauth - VIDEO

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an anecdote about husband Nick Jonas going out of his way to make Karwa Chauth special for her. The actress opened up about the romantic gesture while appearing on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. During one of the segments, she joined Kapil for a candid conversation about her personal life.

During the chat, Priyanka revealed how Nick has always made an effort to embrace Indian traditions and ensure she can observe Karwa Chauth, even when his work commitments make it challenging. Recalling one such memorable incident, the actress shared how they struggled to spot the moon due to bad weather while Nick was performing at a packed stadium.

“Humne itni ajeeb ajeeb jagahon pe moon ko dhundhne ki koshish ki hai. Ek baar woh stadium pe the aur show ho raha hai. Chand mile hi nahi. Clouds the aur baarish aane wali thi. 60-70 hazaar log the show mein aur woh show kar rahe the. 10 baj gaye, 11 baj gaye, dikh hi nahi raha tha,” Priyanka said, explaining how they waited for hours as clouds and rain threatened to spoil the moment.

She then went on to share what she described as Nick’s most romantic gesture yet. “Ek romantic cheez bataun? Woh apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dikhaya aur phir humne vrat toda,” she added, revealing that Nick eventually arranged for them to fly above the clouds so she could see the moon and break her fast.

Priyanka and Nick’s love story has often captured public imagination. The couple began dating in 2018 and tied the knot later that year in a grand, multi-day wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, blending Christian and Hindu traditions.

Since then, they have frequently spoken about their mutual respect for each other’s cultures and beliefs. Whether it’s celebrating Indian festivals or supporting each other’s careers across continents, Priyanka and Nick continue to set couple goals.