Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Here's What We Know

Priyanka Chopra / Deepika Padukone |

Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel became a talk of the town. While the reason behind it is not yet officially revealed, many reports claimed that Deepika's 8-hour work shift demand was one of the reasons for it. Well, everyone has been keen to know who will be replacing Deepika in the film, and now, according to some reports and social media posts, the makers are considering Priyanka Chopra to replace Deepika in the Prabhas starrer.

On Reddit, netizens have started discussing whether Priyanka is a good replacement for Deepika or not.

Read Also Did Deepika Padukone Give A Hint About Doing A Film With Ranbir Kapoor Soon?

Reacting to the post, a Reddit user commented, "Kashibai finally getting one up on Mastani.. nice (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "That would actually be an upgrade.. Any others would've seemed like a downgrade (sic)."

One more Reddit user commented, "How will they explain the replacement in the plot though😅 They can atleast explain Deepika's absence as her character's death or she got lost somewhere or whatever lol (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Deepika Padukone's Exit From Kalki 2

In September this year, the makers tweeted, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works. (sic)."

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

Who Will Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel?

After Deepika's exit from the film, there were multiple reports about which actress might replace her in the movie. Some reports suggested that the makers are considering Anushka Shetty or Sai Pallavi, and now, the recent reports suggest Priyanka Chopra's name. So, let's wait for the official announcement from the makers.

Kalki 2 Release Date

Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin, is slated to release in 2027.