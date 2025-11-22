 Did Deepika Padukone Give A Hint About Doing A Film With Ranbir Kapoor Soon?
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved onscreen jodis of Bollywood. The two actors have worked together in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. Now, Deepika has liked a reel of an influencer, who is asking filmmakers to cast them together, and this has made fans wonder if the YJHD jodi is coming back on the big screens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
In the video, the influencer says, "This is a humble appeal to all directors and producers, can you guys please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com. Tum log bolte rehte ho, picture paise nahi kama rahi, log theatre dekhne nahi aarahe. Tum cast toh karo unko saath mein."

"Jis jodi ki public appearances itna zyada buzz kar deti hai, woh wapis screen pe aayenge toh socho kya hojayega. Achchi si script likho aur dono ko cast karo. Kyunki dono hie bahot zyada talented hai aur itne khubsoorat lagte hai saath mein yaar," she further said.

Deepika liked this reel by an influencer asking for a Ranbir Deepika movie.
byu/Quaffy_duck inBollyBlindsNGossip

Fans React To Deepika Padukone Liking The Video

The video has gone viral, and on Reddit, netizens are discussing why Deepika might have liked the video. A Reddit user wrote, "They both will probably do a movie together it will start by the end of next year. It will be 1st movie of the 3 which will be produced by RK under RK STUDIOS. Most probably Ayan will direct it. RANBIR will also direct one of the 3 movies. If reports are true ayan and deepika are going to charge less for this movie to help ranbir to revive the studio (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "What if they have a movie coming up and this like is a hint and purposely done by the team or deepika (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "It's mentioned already in reel...looks good together and will bring the audience to the theatre..it's soft launching as rk is not on social media so might have asked her to do so...it's happening! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

For the uninitiated, a few weeks ago, there were reports that Ranbir and Deepika might be teaming up for a movie, which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Ranbir under RK Studios. However, there's no confirmation about it.

