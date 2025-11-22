Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 22: Vidya Accuses Kajal Of Attempting To Kill Her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai | Star Plus

In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kajal is seen doubting her decision to demand a division of the house. When she shares her concerns with her daughter-in-law, Tanya tries to convince her not to change her mind. Noticing Kajal's hesitation, Tanya lies to her, claiming that Vidya said allowing Kajal to stay in the house after her marriage was already a big favour and that she would not give her anything more.

As Abhira sees Kajal walking away in anger, she confronts Tanya and asks what 'poison' she has fed her. During their argument, Tanya drags Anshuman, her brother and Abhira's best friend, into the discussion. Furious Abhira calls Tanya 'mean' for using Anshuman’s death in her arguments. She warns Tanya not to poke her any further, or her old self will return and show Tanya exactly how bad it can get when someone interferes with her.

Meanwhile, Abir teases Kiara for finally realising her feelings for him after getting jealous of his new manager, Mitali. Irritated by how delusional Abir sounds, Kiara lashes out at him, reminding him that he married her only to make Charu jealous after she left him on their wedding day. She then calls him shallow for bringing Mitali into the picture just to provoke her. Abir then pleads to Kiara to stay by his side, confessing that everyone he has ever loved has ended up leaving him. Apologising to Abir, Kiara asks him to move on from his traumas, as they can never get together.

As the family dances for the last time, Tanya makes one final attempt to break Vidya and Kajal's bond to push for the house division. She deliberately pushes her mother-in-law, Kajal, who accidentally bumps into Vidya. This causes a spark to catch fire in Vidya's dress, creating chaos. Shocked by the incident, Vidya accuses Kajal of trying to harm her, exclaiming, 'Isne mere dupatta mein aag laga ke mujhe maarne ki koshish ki hai.' She then tells Dadi Sa that it is unsafe for her to live in the house with Kajal and demands a division of the property.

Amidst the chaos and the fight between Kajal and Vidya, Dadi Sa intervenes and asks them to stop. She takes Kajal’s side, clarifying that the fire was just an accident and not part of any conspiracy.

At the end of today's episode, the makers showed a promo of tomorrow's (November 23) episode, in which we get to see Dadi sa deciding to leave the house. This causes strain in Abhira and Arman's relationship as Arman takes her mother's side while Abhira stands for Dadi sa.