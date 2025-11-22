 Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4, 'Maar Kaat Khallas'
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4, 'Maar Kaat Khallas'

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 3 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 21, 2025. It was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited shows of the year, but it has received mixed responses from the critics and the netizens. The Family Man season 3 has ended with a cliffhanger, and Bajpayee has confirmed that there will be a season 4.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man season 3 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 21, 2025. It was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited shows of the year, but it has received mixed responses from the critics and the netizens. The Family Man season 3 has ended with a cliffhanger, and Bajpayee has confirmed that there will be a season 4.

When an X user tweeted, "Bro, I double-checked… even triple checked. Where is Episode 8 in The Family Man S3 (sic)." So, Bajpayee replied, "Ab sab 4th season me ! Maar kaat khallas!! (sic)."

Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man season 3 also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi.

The Family Man Season 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Family Man season 3 and wrote, "The Family Man season 3 keeps you hooked with its signature wit and engaging moments, though it could have been a bit more intense. Even so, it's a binge-worthy ride full of twists, laughs, and action, you'll love it."

The Family Man Season 4 Release Date

Now, as Bajpayee has confirmed that The Family Man season 4 will happen, we are sure everyone is keen to know when the show will premiere. But the makers and the OTT platform have not yet officially announced the release date of the show.

The first season of The Family Man premiered in 2019, and the show received a fantastic response. After two years, in 2021, season 2 of The Family Man was released. It also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. And now, this year, The Family Man season 3 was released. So, let's wait and watch when season 4 will be out.

