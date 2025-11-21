 The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?

In The Family Man Season 3, Srikant faces murder charges from the Intelligence Department but no longer hides his struggles from his family. The season introduces a new villain and ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers questioning the fates of Srikant and Rukma. Moreover, many are left wondering whether there will be a Season 4

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
The Family Man Season 3 | Instagram

After much anticipation, The Family Man Season 3 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. With the season’s soaring popularity, the cast members’ fees have also seen a significant rise. Unsurprisingly, the highest-paid actor on the show continues to be Manoj Bajpayee.

As per Bollywood Life's report, Manoj Bajpayee reportedly charged a whopping fee of Rs 20.25 to 22.50 crore for the role of Srikant in Season 3. On the other hand, the antagonist of the show, Jaideep Ahlawat aka Rukma reportedly took home Rs 9 crore for his role.

The third-highest paid actor of The Family Man Season 3 happens to be Nimrat Kaur. She was reportedly paid the amount of Rs 8-9 crore for her role. Yet another villain of the show, Major Sameer, played by Darshan Kumarr, reportedly took around Rs 8-9 crore for Season 3.

Read Also
OTT Releases This Week: From The Family Man Season 3 To The Roses , Check The List Of Films & Shows...
article-image

Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK Talpade, remains one of the most popular actors on the show. He reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for Season 3. Meanwhile, Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), portraying a member of Srikant’s family, earned Rs 7 crore for her role.

FPJ Shorts
Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO
Ind A vs Ban A: COMICAL ERROR Hands India A Lifeline, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Semi-final Vs Bangladesh A Goes To Super Over; VIDEO
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot
Dubai Media Office Releases 1st Picture Showing Aftermath Of Tejas Crash That Killed IAF Pilot
Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend: Ticket Availability, Timings & Where To Watch Online
Hanumankind, Wiz Khalifa, Karan Aujla To Perform At Rolling Loud 2025 In Navi Mumbai This Weekend: Ticket Availability, Timings & Where To Watch Online
Navi Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months
Navi Mumbai: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Alleges Thousands Of Ganesh Idols Left Unimmersed For Months

Actress Ashlesha Thakur, who plays Dhriti Tiwari, took home Rs 4 crore for her performance.

In The Family Man Season 3, Srikant is the prime suspect, accused of murder by the Intelligence Department. Unlike previous seasons, he no longer hides his struggles from his family, abandoning his double life. The season introduces a new villain, but it ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering if there will be a Season 4 as the fates of Rukma and Srikant remain uncertain.

Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain...
article-image

The Family Man Season 3 has a total of 7 episodes in it, with each being around 40 minutes to 1 hour long. All the episodes of The Family Man Season 3 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or...

The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or...

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep, 2 Contestants Over Caste...

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep, 2 Contestants Over Caste...

AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?

AI Entry In Filmmaking Industry: Will It Change The Future Of Cinema?

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex...

Aamir Khan Visits Ex-Wife Reena Dutta's Art Exhibition In Mumbai; Latter Posts, 'When Your Ex...