The Family Man Season 3 Cast Fees: Highest Paid Actor Revealed - Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat Or Sharib Hashmi?

The Family Man Season 3 | Instagram

After much anticipation, The Family Man Season 3 finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. With the season’s soaring popularity, the cast members’ fees have also seen a significant rise. Unsurprisingly, the highest-paid actor on the show continues to be Manoj Bajpayee.

As per Bollywood Life's report, Manoj Bajpayee reportedly charged a whopping fee of Rs 20.25 to 22.50 crore for the role of Srikant in Season 3. On the other hand, the antagonist of the show, Jaideep Ahlawat aka Rukma reportedly took home Rs 9 crore for his role.

The third-highest paid actor of The Family Man Season 3 happens to be Nimrat Kaur. She was reportedly paid the amount of Rs 8-9 crore for her role. Yet another villain of the show, Major Sameer, played by Darshan Kumarr, reportedly took around Rs 8-9 crore for Season 3.

Sharib Hashmi, who plays JK Talpade, remains one of the most popular actors on the show. He reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for Season 3. Meanwhile, Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), portraying a member of Srikant’s family, earned Rs 7 crore for her role.

Actress Ashlesha Thakur, who plays Dhriti Tiwari, took home Rs 4 crore for her performance.

In The Family Man Season 3, Srikant is the prime suspect, accused of murder by the Intelligence Department. Unlike previous seasons, he no longer hides his struggles from his family, abandoning his double life. The season introduces a new villain, but it ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering if there will be a Season 4 as the fates of Rukma and Srikant remain uncertain.

The Family Man Season 3 has a total of 7 episodes in it, with each being around 40 minutes to 1 hour long. All the episodes of The Family Man Season 3 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.