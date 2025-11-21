Nargis Fakhri Receives ₹10.3 Crore Car From Husband Tony Beig As Birthday Gift, Shares Photos

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri marked her 46th birthday in grand style this October after receiving an extravagant surprise from her husband, Tony Beig. The businessman gifted her a luxury car worth over Rs 10.3 crore. It is a striking blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Nargis shared her excitement on Instagram on Friday, over a month after her birthday. She posted photos of herself posing with the high-end SUV.

Alongside the pictures, she added a playful caption, hinting at future surprises. "I’m now wondering what my #2026 birthday gift will be @tb 🤩😂❤️ 🎁 Happy Birthday to Me 🚙 ! 🎂 #latepost #RR #RollsRoyce," she wrote.

In one of the photos, the Rockstar actress is seen in a bright red outfit sitting on the roof of her luxurious SUV in a desert. The car is decorated with an oversized red gift bow and ribbon.

The lavish birthday present grabbed the attention of fans online, who congratulating her and admired the luxurious vehicle.

Nargis and Tony's wedding

The actress tied the knot with her longtime partner Tony in February 2025. Tony is a US-based entrepreneur. They married in a hush-hush ceremony at Beverly Hills Hotels in California, USA. The wedding was attended only by close family and friends.

Nargis and Tony dated for three years before marrying each other.

Who is Tony Beig?

Tony, who hails from Kashmir but lives in the US, is the founder of Dioz Group, launched in 2006. Since then, he has built an impressive reputation in the business world.

The 41-year-old businessman has several brands like Alanic, Oasis, 8Health, 8EV and 1 Energy come under Dioz Group. His company has its headquarters in Los Angeles, they have multiple offices in different parts of the world like London, Dubai, Riyadh, Sydney, Dhaka, Shanghai, and Kolkata.

Tony's father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, formerly served as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir. He also shares ties with the entertainment industry through his brother, television producer Johnny Beig.