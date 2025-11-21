 Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep, 2 Contestants Over Caste Discrimination & Humiliation Of Women
Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Complaint Filed Against Host Kiccha Sudeep, 2 Contestants Over Caste Discrimination & Humiliation Of Women

The complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission by social activist Sandhya Pavithra N. It named Kiccha Sudeep, along with contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika. The complaint alleged that ]Sudeep made insulting and aggressive remarks toward contestant Rakshita and promoted disrespectful behaviour toward women

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
A complaint has reportedly been filed against Bigg Boss Kannada 12 host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants over serious allegations including caste discrimination, humiliation of women, physical assault and verbal abuse.

According to a report in India Today, the complaint has been lodged with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission by social activist Sandhya Pavithra N. The complainant named Kiccha Sudeep, along with contestants Ashwini Gowda and Rashika.

It alleged that actor Sudeep made insulting and aggressive remarks toward contestant Rakshita and promoted disrespectful behaviour toward women. It also claimed that Rashika physically assaulted fellow participant Malavalli Nataraj (Gilli) during an episode.

Additionally, the complaint accuses Ashwini Gowda, said to be linked to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, of making caste-based comments, mocking Rakshita’s background, and using coded terms like "S Category" to imply a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe identity.

Kiccha Sudeep has not reacted to the complaint yet. It is to be noted that he has hosted all the 12 seasons of the show.

The ongoing season of the reality TV show has been embroiled in controversies ever since it aired.

In October, the studio was sealed for a couple of days over non-compliance with environmental laws and operation without valid permissions by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). It was reopened following orders from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The reality show began on September 28, 2025, and so far, contestants like Karibasappa, RJ Amith, Manju B, Satish, Mallamma, Chandra, Ashvini S, Sudhir and Rakshita have been evicted from the show.

