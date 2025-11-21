Karisma Kapoor Rents Out Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.51 Lakh A Month Amid Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 Crore Estate

Actress Karisma Kapoor has rented out her residential apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for a monthly rent of Rs 5.51 lakh. The rental agreement was registered in November 2025, according to property documents available on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal and reviewed by Square Yards.

The apartment is located in the Grand Bay Condominium on Hill Road and has a carpet area of around 2,200 sq ft (204.38 sq m). The tenancy also includes three parking spaces. As per the paperwork, the registration fee for the deal was Rs 1,000, while the stamp duty paid amounted to Rs 17,100. The tenant has deposited Rs 20 lakh as a security amount.

The new lease is valid for one year starting November 2025, bringing the total rental income from the agreement to Rs 66.12 lakh for the year.

Records show that the same unit had been rented out earlier as well, with the previous agreement registered in November 2023. That contract ran for two years, with the rent set at Rs 5 lakh per month for the first year and increased to Rs 5.25 lakh for the second year. The total rental earnings from that lease came to Rs 1.23 crore.

Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s most desirable neighbourhoods, known for its upscale homes, busy high streets, popular cafés, and scenic spots like Carter Road and Bandstand. Its connectivity to key business districts, including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), makes it a preferred location for renters seeking premium housing options in Mumbai.

Legal battle over Sunjay Kapur's properties

Karisma's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. Following his death, a legal dispute over his property has begun. While Karisma’s children are seeking their share of the inheritance, Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, is also claiming her mother’s portion.

Sunjay and Karisma's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a legal case accusing their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of allegedly "forging" their father’s will to exclude them from his Rs 30,000-crore estate.

According to reports, during an October hearing, Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer representing Samaira and Kiaan, described the will presented by Priya Sachdev as "suspicious."