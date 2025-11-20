'What Are You Hiding?': Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sister Calls Priya Sachdev 'Fraud'

Instagram: Mandhira Kapur / Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. After his demise, a legal battle for his property has started. While Karisma's kids, are asking for their share, even Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur is fighting for her mother's share. Recently, in an interview, she called her current sister-in-law, Priya Sachdev a 'fraud', and questioned why she wants everything to be hidden.

During a podcast, InControversial with Pooja Chadhuri, Mandhira said, “You wanted an NDA. You wanted the Will in a sealed envelope. And now you don’t want a forensic. What are you hiding? How many games are we going to play?"

“As far as I go, I’m going to fight this till the end. Who is she not to pay the tuition fees, dude? It’s not her money that she’s claimed it. This is pure robbery. This is what you call major theft. This is what you call major fraud. And this country needs to wake up and see it," she further added.

Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Fees Not Paid For Two Months

A few days ago, a report in Bar and Bench revealed that Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Karisma's children, alleged that the actress' daughter's fees paid for two months were not paid amid the legal battle.

Jethmalani told the court, “The children’s estate is with Defendant No.1 (Priya Kapur). So, it’s up to her. Two months’ fee of the daughter who is studying in the US has not been provided."

While Mandhira has earlier also spoken about the legal battle in the interviews, Karisma and Priya have not given any interviews or shared any statement regarding the same.

Sunjay Kapur Death

Kapur died on June 12, 2025, at age 53, after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Some reports also claimed that he was stung by a bee and which caused anaphylactic shock.