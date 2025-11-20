WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series

WondLa Season 3 |

WondLa, also known as The Search for WondLa, is an animated fantasy series that is based on the books The Search for WondLa, A Hero for WondLa, and The Battle for WondLa by Tony DiTerlizzi. The first season of the series premiered on June 28, 2024, and received a positive response from audiences. WondlA Season 3 is premiering on AppleTV+.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "No amount of training could prepare Eva for what she'd find beyond her bunker walls. Based on the beloved book trilogy, WondLa premieres June 28 only on Apple TV+."

Storyline

The series revolves around a young girl named Eva who has never had a family. She was raised by Muthr in a bunker. However, her life turned upside down when her bunker was attacked. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself on a different planet. A planet with the presence of different types of creatures, but not humans. Eva finds herself alone without a family. After some time, she meets a giant animal, a tardigrade, with others, and together, they form a union to find Eva's home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Voice Cast of WondLa

WondLa cast includes Jeanine Mason as Eva, Teri Hatcher as Muthr, Gary Anthony Williams as Rovende, Brad Garrett as Otto, Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde, Vernee Watson-Johnson as Ol' Crusty, Christopher Swindle as Meego, T.J. Power as Fiscian, John Ratzenberger as Caruncle, DC Douglas as Omnipod and Chike Okonkwo as Besteel.

All About WondLa

The WondLa series is based on themes of family (especially found family), survival, curiosity and exploration, and embracing differences. It is helmed by Bob Gannaway and produced by Tony Cosanella under Skydance Animation and The Gotham Group. Joy Ngiaw has composed the music.