Deepika Padukone Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | January 05, 2026
Bollywood's queen of versatility and highest-paid actress, Deepika Padukone, is known for her jaw-dropping performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Piku and many more.
The actress has turned 40 on Monday, January 5, 2026. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her best movies and where to watch them online:
Bajirao Mastani is an epic historical film that was released in 2015. In the film, Deepika Padukone plays the role of a warrior princess, Mastani, who falls in love with Bajirao (Ranveer Singh). It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Padmaavat is a historical film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film, the actress plays the role of the queen of Chittorgarh, Padmavati. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Om Shanti Om is a romantic fantasy film which is directed by Farah Khan. In the film, the actress plays the role of a glamorous actress, Shantipriya. It is available on Netflix and YouTube
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a romantic film which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the film she plays the role of Leela Sanera, who falls in love with Ram Rajadi, played by Ranveer Singh. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy film in which the actress plays the role of Dr Naina Talwar. It is available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Piku is a comedy drama film which was released in 2015. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Bengali architect, Piku Banerjee. It is available on SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
XXX: Return of Xander Cage is an action thriller film which was released in 2017. In the film, the actress plays the role of a huntress named Serena. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
