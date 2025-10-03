Will Karishma Kapoor’s Children Receive Their Share Of Late Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 Crore Estate?

Karisma Kapoor was born June 25, 1975 at 11.55 am at Mumbai (the birth details are as per a well-known book titled “765 notable horoscopes” by Shri Raj Kumar) was one of the leading and highest-paid actresses of the 1990s.

To give a background, she is the second wife of Late Sunjay Kapur, the CEO of Sixt India. Her personal life is full of challenges where she had undergone divorce in the year 2016. Karishma has two children — daughter, Samaira and son, Kiaan. After the divorce with Karishma Kapoor, Late Sunjay Kapur married Priya (Sachdev) Kapur who has a daughter, Azarias. There is an ongoing case of inheritance of the massive 30,000 crore property belonging to Late Sunjay Kapur. It is learnt that while Sunjay Kapur was alive and married to Priya Sachdev, Sunjay had executed a will in the month of March 2025 with respect to his properties and the original copy of the will is in the possession of Priya Sachdev. Karishma Kapoor is claiming the share of inheritance for her children and the case with respect to the inheritance is going on in the Delhi High Court.

Based on the birth data available of Karishma Kapoor, whether the children of Karishma Kapoor will get a respectable share from the huge estate of 30,000 crores belonging to Late Sunjay Kapur. The 5th house denotes children, the 4th house denotes properties, and the 7th house denotes the spouse. When the 5th house or its lord signifying children is connected with the 4th house denoting properties from the 7th house denoting the spouse then the native’s children gets the properties of the father.

In the chart of Karishma Kapoor, the Ascendant rising is Leo at 28 deg. The 5th house is Sagittarius which has the Moon and its lord Jupiter is placed in the sign Pisces at 27 deg. The 4th house from the 7th house, which is Taurus, whose lord is Venus is placed in the sign Cancer at 24 deg. In the chart the lord of the 5th house signifying children is Jupiter and aspects the Venus signifying the properties of the spouse in the sign Cancer. So, it is clear that Karishma Kapoor’s children will get a respectable share in the properties of her spouse. Now, the question is when will be share of the properties be received. It is based on the planetary period running and the ignition of the transits.

The current main planetary period is of Jupiter/Venus from September 2023 to May 2026. The next planetary period of Jupiter/Sun/Venus will be from January 2027 to March 2027. During this period Jupiter will transit over natal Venus and transit Venus will transit the sign Capricorn. This will help children of Karishma Kapoor to get their due share in their father’s property.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai. Write to him at jupiterastro1@gmail.com.)