Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Jan 5 To Jan 11, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | January 05, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings a surge of creative energy and inspiration that can shift your outlook. While momentum is on your side, a balanced approach is essential. Take time to plan your next steps before moving ahead.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week brings beautiful energy full of love and abundance. Your passion for life, hobbies and simple pleasures is reignited. Take inspired action and make the most of this auspicious phase.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week places you at a crossroads, calling for a clear decision. Avoid overloading yourself. You are reaching the end of a cycle, and it is time to lay down old burdens, release uncertainty and move into action.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings healing, grounding and a renewed sense of stability. Slow down, give yourself space to breathe, and allow your nervous system to settle. Sudden epiphanies may arise, and a hidden truth could be revealed.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week is about breaking free from limbo and releasing restrictive thought patterns. A shift in your luck brings clarity, recognition and success. This is set to be a highly productive period. Clear out the clutter.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week is about persistence and standing your ground when others might have given up. Allow your strength, resilience and personality to come through. You are soon stepping into a phase that feels more grounded.
Libra: Dear Libra, avoid getting carried away by your emotions. There may be opportunities coming your way, however, you need to be in a mentally sharp position to evaluate your choices mindfully. Ask questions and plan in advance.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings powerful clarity, epiphanies and valuable insights. Your home and family life appear harmonious and abundant. This is also an auspicious period for those wishing to expand their family.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week finds you fully in your element. It is time to close out difficult chapters and move toward healing, growth, expansion and celebration. This is a powerful period to deepen your spiritual connection.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week calls for releasing habits, patterns and situations that no longer serve you. Draw firm boundaries and create healthy distance in certain areas of your life. This is an excellent period for rest, recovery and healing.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, break the status quo and welcome necessary change. Identify recurring patterns, especially unhealthy ones in romantic or personal relationships. Prioritise both your mental and physical well-being.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week asks you to become conscious of unhealthy habits and patterns linked to your finances and material stability. Teamwork, collaboration and leadership energy are strongly highlighted.
