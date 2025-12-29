Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 29th, 2025 To Jan 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | December 29, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, begin this week by prioritising rest and proper sleep before momentum builds. Productivity can rise, especially through teamwork and leadership. Personal relationships look stable and happy.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this period carries strong spiritual energy, bringing insightful realisations. This is a favourable time to make important decisions, expand your perspective, pursue higher learning, travel, or begin a new chapter.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, try not to seek perfection in everything or feel disheartened when things do not unfold exactly as planned. Question self-doubt and resist pessimistic thinking. Using logic, data and technology can work in your favour.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week highlights teamwork, collaboration and building something meaningful together. It is time to form alliances that are mutually beneficial and aligned with your goals. Prioritise rest and quality sleep.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings clarity and powerful transformation. Lingering doubts will dissolve, helping you make important long-term decisions. Certain chapters are coming to a close, making space for fresh beginnings.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings a stronger sense of self-worth. You are becoming clearer about your standards and more assertive in expressing expectations. Speaking your truth and defending your ideas will feel empowering.
Libra: Dear Libra, it is time to explore new ideas and connections. It is a strong period for planning, reassessing priorities and setting your sights on material goals. Work may feel busy and demanding, but it also supports expansion.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is highly intuitive and insightful. You will be able to identify and put old emotional patterns and personal demons to rest. For some of you, this marks a major inner victory and a true milestone of success.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week marks a conscious move away from emotional pain. Welcome change, and allow things to crash and burn if they must. Clearing old karmic ties, situations or relationships brings a sense of victory.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week finds you in your element. Healing energy surrounds you now, opening doors to multiple blessings and fresh possibilities. Travel and a sense of freedom are highlighted.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings material prosperity, stability and a deep sense of fulfilment. There will be several reasons to feel grateful. Clear communication will be important as your ambitions are reignited and stirred.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings emotional healing, clarity and fresh beginnings. You will feel re-energised and ready to take a leap of faith into a new chapter. Your creativity, confidence and motivation rise.
Thanks For Reading!