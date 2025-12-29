Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Dec 29th, 2025 To Jan 4th, 2026 For All Zodiac Sign

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, begin this week by prioritising rest and proper sleep before momentum builds. This is a fortunate period where productivity can rise significantly, especially through teamwork and leadership. Your past experience and skills will come in handy as you step into this role. You may encounter someone equally strong-willed, which could lead to power struggles or disagreements — handle these with awareness and balance. Your personal relationships look stable and happy. You will be in a position to handle family matters with love, patience and emotional maturity.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this period calls for balancing movement with introspection. It carries strong spiritual energy, bringing insightful realisations that can help you move forward with clarity and purpose. This is a favourable time to make important decisions, expand your perspective, pursue higher learning, travel, or begin a new chapter that frees you from old limitations or restrictions. A personal matter may find resolution, though you may need to set clear boundaries with certain people. Supportive and helpful connections may appear during this phase. Overall, make sure to keep an open mind.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, try not to seek perfection in everything or feel disheartened when things do not unfold exactly as planned. Shift your focus toward what truly matters instead of getting caught up in minor details. Question self-doubt and resist slipping into pessimistic thinking. This is a supportive period to find solutions to situations that have felt stuck — logic, data and technology can work in your favour. Release unrealistic expectations and declutter your life of people or situations, creating space for something better. For some, a new romantic cycle may begin, while others could make financial investments with a partner.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week highlights teamwork, collaboration and building something meaningful together. It is time to form alliances that are mutually beneficial and aligned with your long-term goals. Be proactive and confident in reaching out to people who resonate with your purpose, and focus on laying a strong foundation for future success. In your personal life, avoid falling back into repetitive or restrictive patterns that hinder growth. Prioritise rest, quality sleep and moments of unwinding.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings absolute clarity and powerful transformation. Lingering doubts will dissolve, helping you make important long-term decisions and express your thoughts with confidence and conviction. Certain chapters are coming to a close, making space for fresh beginnings. This may involve signing a contract or dealing with seniors, institutions or government-related matters. Your community and inner circle are highlighted and will have a positive influence during this phase. New opportunities connected to work, finances, employment, learning or collaborative efforts may present themselves.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings a stronger sense of self-worth, freedom and individuality. You may no longer feel inclined to accept situations that do not align with your values. You are becoming clearer about your standards and more assertive in expressing expectations — both with yourself and others. Speaking your truth and defending your ideas will feel empowering. This shift may also reflect in romantic relationships, especially where you may have been holding back. Greater clarity emerges around work and career, which could either stabilise you or become a temporary distraction or coping mechanism. Some of you may start paying closer attention to your finances and spending habits.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week encourages you to explore new ideas and connections. It is a strong period for planning, reassessing priorities and setting your sights on long-term material goals. Work may feel busy and demanding, requiring multitasking and sustained effort, but it also supports growth and expansion. Romantic relationships could feel slightly challenging; however, do not hesitate to show up authentically and express yourself with conviction. Speaking your truth may feel uncomfortable at times, but it is necessary for progress.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is highly intuitive and insightful. Listen closely to your inner guidance, as it will help you release emotional turmoil and lingering uncertainty. For some of you, this marks a major inner victory and a true milestone of success. You will be able to identify and put old emotional patterns and personal demons to rest, paving the way for growth, compassion and deep healing. Inspired ideas will come to you with ease, helping you see the bigger picture and move confidently toward your goals — leaving past baggage firmly behind.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week marks a conscious move away from emotional pain. You are building resilience and closing a tough chapter. Welcome change, and allow things to crash and burn if they must — release will bring relief and clarity. Clearing old karmic ties, situations or relationships brings a sense of victory and emotional lightness. Stay open to fresh possibilities. Engage in hobbies, dating or pursuits that reignite your passion and joy. Your personal life looks stable and supportive. Financially, steady and mindful growth will serve you best — build slowly and consistently.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week finds you in your element. You will naturally align with people who share a similar mindset or energetic wavelength. However, be mindful not to get swayed by others’ opinions — trust your own judgement. Healing energy surrounds you now, opening doors to multiple blessings and fresh possibilities. Release doubts and stay receptive to what is unfolding. Travel and a sense of freedom are highlighted. Some of you may host a celebration or gathering at home, while others could experience romance or dating opportunities.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings material prosperity, stability and a deep sense of fulfilment. There will be several reasons to feel grateful. Some of you may receive a new financial opportunity or a chance to upgrade your skills and long-term prospects. Clear and mindful communication will be important as your ambitions are reignited and stirred. Teamwork and collective efforts are highlighted, but exercise tact when dealing with seniors, bosses or influential people. This is also a supportive period to invest in personal healing and improve your sleep quality.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings emotional healing, clarity and fresh beginnings. You will feel re-energised and ready to take a leap of faith into a new chapter. Your creativity, confidence and motivation rise, encouraging you to express your true self and talents more openly. Personal relationships move toward positive resolution, with lingering issues finding closure. Continue prioritising your overall well-being — nurturing your mental and physical health will support everything else unfolding now.