Vastu Tips For New Year 2026: Want To Make More Money? Avoid These Mistakes On January 1

By: Rahul M | December 28, 2025

Vastu believes January 1 sets the energy for the entire year, so start the day calmly, wake up early, and avoid rushing or negativity

Representative images from Canva

Financial exchanges on New Year’s Day are believed to trigger money stress and unplanned expenses in the months ahead

Quarrels, anger, or constantly discussing problems can block positive energy, as harmony is said to attract Goddess Lakshmi

Darkness, especially near the entrance or northeast corner, is believed to invite stagnation. Light lamps to enhance positivity

Wearing torn, very old, black, or borrowed clothes is discouraged. Choose clean, bright outfits to invite prosperity and confidence

A cluttered or messy house on January 1 is associated with delayed growth. Clean spaces symbolise fresh opportunities

Thanks For Reading!

How India Is Toasting To A More Mindful New Year’s Eve
Find out More