₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25

Orry | File Pic

Mumbai: Social media influencer Orry has sought additional time from the Mumbai Police after being summoned for questioning in the ₹252 crore MD drugs case. His lawyer submitted a letter to the police stating that Orry is currently unavailable and will only be able to appear before the investigation agency after November 25.

Police officials confirmed that they are considering the request. As of now, a second summons has not been issued.

Orry was summoned based on the statement of Salim Shaikh, an accused arrested in the massive ₹252 crore MD (mephedrone) drug trafficking case.

According to sources, in his statement, Salim Shaikh claimed that Orry shares a close relationship with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew Alishah Parker. Orry allegedly consumes drugs and also participates in drug parties.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of Mumbai Police had asked Orry to appear today before the Ghatkopar Unit to present his side regarding these allegations. Police sources also revealed that members of this drug network used encrypted or private platforms like Zangi, Signal, Trima, Instagram, and FaceTime to communicate between buyers and suppliers.

Furthermore, officials are preparing to summon several Bollywood personalities and political figures whose names were allegedly mentioned by Salim Shaikh during interrogation.

