TRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has officially released the Week 45 TRP report for television soaps. It seems that Anupamaa is continuing to lead the TV industry with the highest TRP week after week. The top 5 TRP lineup looks somewhat similar every week. The second position is followed by everyone's much-loved Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Udne Ki Aasha bagged the third position. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a significant jump from sixth position to fourth. The top 5 list was closed by Tum Se Tum Tak.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah further slipped to the 6th position, down from 5th in the previous week (Week 44). Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan maintained their 7th and 8th spots, respectively. Bigg Boss 19 has consistently held its 9th position for several weeks. The 10th position went to Pati Patni Aur Panga, whose TRP rose thanks to its finale episode.

As per Gossips TV report, the most buzzing actor of Week 46 is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Samridhii Shukla. Meanwhile, the second position was claimed by Gaurav Khanna, who grabbed attention after his wife, Akansha Chamola, appeared on Bigg Boss 19 Family Week. The leading show's actress, Rupali Ganguly, secured the third spot on the list.

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur turned heads as well, claiming the fourth position. The top five was rounded off by Rubina Dilaik, who won Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband, Abhinav Shukla.