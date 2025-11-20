 TRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops

TRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops

The TRP report for Week 45 is out, and Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continue to dominate the top two positions week after week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a rise in popularity while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah experienced a significant drop. Bigg Boss 19, on the other hand, has maintained a steady position.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
TRP Week 45 | Instagram

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has officially released the Week 45 TRP report for television soaps. It seems that Anupamaa is continuing to lead the TV industry with the highest TRP week after week. The top 5 TRP lineup looks somewhat similar every week. The second position is followed by everyone's much-loved Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Udne Ki Aasha bagged the third position. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a significant jump from sixth position to fourth. The top 5 list was closed by Tum Se Tum Tak.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah further slipped to the 6th position, down from 5th in the previous week (Week 44). Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan maintained their 7th and 8th spots, respectively. Bigg Boss 19 has consistently held its 9th position for several weeks. The 10th position went to Pati Patni Aur Panga, whose TRP rose thanks to its finale episode.

Read Also
TRP Week 44: Anupamaa & Bigg Boss 19 Hold Tight Their Position While YRKKH & Pati Patni Aur Panga...
article-image

Week 45 TRP Report

FPJ Shorts
26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among Others
26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among Others
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati; Watch
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir Seeks Divine Help After Kolkata Nightmare, Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati; Watch
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer In Viral Instagram Post
'Sarpanch Sahib Kara Do Party..': Yuzvendra Chahal Re-Unites With Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer In Viral Instagram Post

Aupamaa

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Udne Ki Asha

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tum Se Tum Tak

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Vasudha

Maai Ki Betiyaan

Bigg Boss 19

Pati Patni Aur Panga

As per Gossips TV report, the most buzzing actor of Week 46 is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's actress Samridhii Shukla. Meanwhile, the second position was claimed by Gaurav Khanna, who grabbed attention after his wife, Akansha Chamola, appeared on Bigg Boss 19 Family Week. The leading show's actress, Rupali Ganguly, secured the third spot on the list.

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur turned heads as well, claiming the fourth position. The top five was rounded off by Rubina Dilaik, who won Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar's Sincere Attempt To Recreate History Finds Itself At Crossroads...

120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar's Sincere Attempt To Recreate History Finds Itself At Crossroads...

Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump - View Pics

Sonam Kapoor Confirms Her Second Pregnancy; Flaunts Baby Bump - View Pics

TRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops

TRP Week 45: Anupamaa & Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Lead The Charts While TMKOC Drops

Homebound On OTT: Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Homebound On OTT: Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fans Feel 'Sorry' For Him As His Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Doesn't...

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Fans Feel 'Sorry' For Him As His Wife Akansha Chamola Says She Doesn't...