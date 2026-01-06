Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 6: Rithik Attempts Suicide; Tulsi Slams Mihir

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 6 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 6: Today's episode starts with Tulsi having a conversation with Rithik. She asks Rithik about her wedding with Mitali, and having a child with her. Tulsi questions Rithik if someone forced him to get married to Mitali. Rithik gets angry at Tulsi and questions her about why she is asking him all these questions now. He takes out his frustration on Tulsi by slamming her for leaving him six years ago.

Later, Tulsi overhears Ranvijay's phone conversation, in which he is talking to someone and saying that he wants all the shares of the Virani industries in his name. Tulsi decides to look out for Rithik and tell him the truth about Ranvijay.

Rithik goes to the kitchen of the exhibition venue and starts thinking about the bad things in his life, and attempts suicide. Tulsi comes to the kitchen and takes Rithik to the hospital.

Tulsi calls Vaishnavi and tells her to inform someone at the Virani's stall about Rithik's suicide attempt. Vaishnavi informs Parth about it, and he calls Mihir and informs him. Mihir reaches the hospital, and the doctor reveals that it was Tulsi who got Rithik here.

Later, Tulsi slams Mihir for not taking care of Rithik. Mihir tries to blame things on her, but Tulsi gives it back and blames Mihir for putting pressure on Rithik about the business.

Shobha and Gayatri reach the hospital, and they bump into Tulsi. Shobha gets emotional seeing Tulsi. Later, Gayatri apologises to Tulsi for whatever she did to her in the past. But Tulsi tells Gayatri that she should not apologise and only give blessings, as is the elder of the house.

Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen in tomorrow's episode. Will Tulsi return to Shanti Niketan? Let's wait and watch.