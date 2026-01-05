Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 5: Tulsi Sees Rithik-Mitali Fighting, Gets Shocked

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 5 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 5: Today's episode starts with Mihir getting emotional and talking to Parth that he lied to Tulsi, as he doesn't want her to leave the competition and go. Parth tries to handle Mihir, and he tells his grandfather that he always looked up to his and Tulsi's love story.

At Shanti Niketan, Parth and Rithik tell Pari and Gayatri that they met Tulsi. They both get emotional and happy to know that Tulsi is back in Mumbai. Pari asks Parth and Rithik if they spoke to Tulsi, but Parth says that they couldn't, and he taunts Rithik. Later, Rithik tells Pari that he didn't want to speak to Tulsi because for six years she didn't care about anyone, and because of her, their lives have been ruined.

Later, Gayatri goes to Mihir's room and asks him why he didn't get Tulsi home. He tells her that he couldn't tell her the truth about himself and the situation of Shanti Niketan. While Mihir and Gayatri are having a heart-to-heart conversation at Shanti Niketan, in the chawl, even Tulsi and Vrinda have an emotional conversation.

Tulsi tells Vrinda that even though she is a wife and a mother, she should also think about herself and be independent. Tulsi tells Vrinda that she wants to make the girls (from Anjar) independent, so that if by chance they have to face a situation like hers in future, they are ready for it.

Rithik goes to meet Munni, but she doesn't sign the official papers. She reveals that she can't give permission, as the land he wants to make the plant is disputed. Rithik gets irritated and tries to shout at her, but she gives it back by saying that it is her office and he should maintain decorum. Rithik tries to offer her a bribe, and this makes Munni angry, and she tells him to leave the office.

Rithik comes to the exhibition and informs Noina, Mitali, and Ranvijay that he couldn't get the land approval. All three of them start taunting Rithik, so he gets irritated and goes out. Mitali follows him, and outside the venue, they have a huge fight. Tulsi overhears their fight, and she is shocked to know that Viranis are facing financial issues, and Rithik and Mitali are married, and they also have a kid.

In the preview, we get to see that Rithik tries to commit suicide. So, let's see what will happen in tomorrow's episode.