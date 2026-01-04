Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 4: Mihir Reunites With Tulsi After 6 Years, Reveals He's Happy With Noina

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 160

The latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 opens with Tulsi spotting Mihir and Noina together, shocked to see them enjoying each other's company. Memories of Mihir flood her mind, and she breaks down after overhearing a client praising Mihir's luck with Noina. Mihir praises Noina, calling her his life and saying the family is incomplete without her. Tulsi hears everything, and even Rithik, her son, joins in praising Noina. Overwhelmed with tears, Tulsi doesn’t realise it's all an act to impress the investor.

Tulsi walks away, believing Mihir and the kids have accepted Noina, leaving her feeling utterly alone and wondering if she ever truly had anyone in her life. Meanwhile, Mihir steps out, saying he's getting a call, and notices Vaishnavi in tears. She tells him Kaki (Tulsi) is upset, but Mihir, unaware it's Tulsi, promises to speak with her and explain that it was his plan all along.

As he walks off, phone in hand, he accidentally bumps into Tulsi. In a dramatic twist, both freeze, realising each other's presence, and then turn, coming face-to-face for the first time in six years.

Upon seeing Tulsi, Mihir is taken aback and asks how she is in Mumbai. He congratulates her for being short-listed and apologises, saying that six years ago he never got the opportunity to even say sorry. Meanwhile, Noina, searching for Mihir, arrives and spots Tulsi, leaving her shocked.

Mihir behaves differently than usual, asking Noina if she ever imagined they would run into Tulsi. He apologises, saying that both he and Noina are sorry for the hurt they’ve caused her, adding that sometimes relationships simply don’t work out. Turning to Tulsi, Mihir reassures her that he and Noina are very happy, leaving Tulsi emotional.

Mihir tells Tulsi that he always knew she had a big heart. Tulsi, sarcastically, remarks that she too wishes society could see how Mihir has finally given Noina the place she deserved in his life. Mihir continues praising Noina, saying it was good that he and Tulsi separated, applauding Noina for becoming independent, and admitting that their biggest mistake was letting their marriage linger longer than it should have. He then asks, somewhat teasingly, if he hopes Tulsi doesn’t feel awkward, given that both of them are now competing in the exhibition.

Mihir compliments Tulsi, saying she looks good and that it was nice seeing her in Mumbai, while Noina remains visibly awkward. As Mihir and Noina leave, Tulsi, in disbelief, breaks down in tears. Angad, present at the centre, overhears everything and loses his calm. He confronts Mihir, saying that Noina has wronged Tulsi and questioning what Mihir is saying. Angad warns him not to interfere, insisting that it is a matter between the parents and that Mihir must know he has crossed a line, especially since he is Angad’s father.

Mihir watches Tulsi from afar, overcome with emotion as he reflects on all the times he has hurt her. As Tulsi walks away from the exhibition center, Rithik encounters her, shocked to see her after six years. Despite his emotions, Rithik turns away in anger, leaving Tulsi confused and hurt, especially since he was once her favourite

Later, Vaishnavi approaches Tulsi and apologises, saying that whatever happened was for the best, and forgives her. Parth then meets Mihir, asking if he is okay. He adds that he overheard Mihir's conversation with Tulsi and understands that Mihir had said those things so Tulsi would stay in Mumbai.

Mihir agrees, reflecting that some people may leave one's life, but they never leave the heart. He admits that Tulsi is one of those people, forever in his heart, and a part of her still lives within him.