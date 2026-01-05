Deepika Padukone Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fans In ₹6000 Burgundy Look, Cuts Giant Three-Tier Chocolate Cake

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2026
Deepika Padukone, who turned 40 today (January 5), recently celebrated her birthday with her fans at a special event
Images: Instagram (@deepikapadukone.fans_)
The pre-birthday celebration took place at Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, drawing a large crowd eager to meet and greet the star
One of the picture shared by a fan showed the actress surrounded with her fams, all smiling at the event
She also cut a giant three-tier chocolate cake featuring macarons, berries and chocolate-covered treats
For the occasion, Deepika wore a chic brown fuzzy co-ord set, featuring an oversized mohair-blend jumper (₹4,499) and straight burgundy trousers (₹1,699)
The total cost of her cosy birthday outfit was around ₹6,200, perfectly blending comfort and style for her milestone celebration
She kept her birthday look minimal with open hair, subtle makeup, and gold hoop earrings
