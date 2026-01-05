Deepika Padukone Celebrates 40th Birthday With Fans In ₹6000 Burgundy Look, Cuts Giant Three-Tier Chocolate Cake

By: Sachin T | January 05, 2026

Deepika Padukone, who turned 40 today (January 5), recently celebrated her birthday with her fans at a special event

Images: Instagram (@deepikapadukone.fans_)

The pre-birthday celebration took place at Gallops, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, drawing a large crowd eager to meet and greet the star

One of the picture shared by a fan showed the actress surrounded with her fams, all smiling at the event

She also cut a giant three-tier chocolate cake featuring macarons, berries and chocolate-covered treats

For the occasion, Deepika wore a chic brown fuzzy co-ord set, featuring an oversized mohair-blend jumper (₹4,499) and straight burgundy trousers (₹1,699)

The total cost of her cosy birthday outfit was around ₹6,200, perfectly blending comfort and style for her milestone celebration

She kept her birthday look minimal with open hair, subtle makeup, and gold hoop earrings

Thanks For Reading!

Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing
Find out More