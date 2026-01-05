 Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWeapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025

Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025

Weapons revolves around a small town thrown into turmoil after 17 elementary school children disappear overnight, leaving just one, Alex, behind. Together with the teacher (Justine) and a mourning father (Archer), they seek the truth, only to uncover that a witch named Gladys is siphoning their life force through personal belongings to maintain her youth.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
W |

Weapons is a mystery horror thriller film directed and written by Zach Cregger. The movie was released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 8, 2025. It explores themes of generational trauma, addiction (particularly alcoholism), grief, loss, and the cyclical nature of abuse. If you're in the mood for a unique horror film with an impactful plot, Weapons is an excellent choice. The story revolves around a strange town filled with mystery and a school teacher who embarks on an investigation.

Weapons: Streaming details

The anticipated film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from January 8, 2026. The streaming platform confirmed the release date by sharing a promo on its official Instagram page. The streaming platform shared a trailer of the film and wrote, "At 2:17 a.m., seventeen children disappeared from their homes and never came back. Where did they go?#Weapons, streaming January 8 onwards on JioHotstar."

What is Weapons all about?

FPJ Shorts
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
US: Pulkit Desai Sworn In as Parsippany's First Indian American Mayor After Narrow Victory
Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To Utilize Centre, State Funds For Development
Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To Utilize Centre, State Funds For Development
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On Earth’ Prison
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Held At Brooklyn Jail In US; Know Details About ‘Hell On Earth’ Prison
Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH
Mumbai: Viral Video Of Dug-Up Road, AQI Hitting 385 Near Khar School Sparks Health Alarm | WATCH

Weapons revolves around a small town thrown into turmoil after 17 elementary school children disappear overnight, leaving just one, Alex, behind. Together with the teacher (Justine) and a mourning father (Archer), they seek the truth, only to uncover that a witch named Gladys is siphoning their life force through personal belongings to maintain her youth, culminating in a magical confrontation in Alex's basement.

Who plays what?

The film features Josh Brolin as Archer Graff, Julia Garner as Justine Gandy, Alden Ehrenreich as Paul Morgan, Cary Christopher as Alex Lilly, Austin Abrams as James, Benedict Wong as Marcus Miller, Toby Huss as Ed Locke, Amy Madigan as Gladys, Sara Paxton as Erica, June Diane Raphael as Donna Morgan, Whitmer Thomas as Alex's father, and Callie Schuttera as Alex's mother, among others.

Read Also
The Rip OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's...
article-image

Powerhouse behind the film

Zach Cregger, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, J. D. Lifshitz, and Margules have produced the film under the banner of New Line Cinema, Subconscious, BoulderLight Pictures, and Vertigo Entertainment.

Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay, and Zach Cregger have composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror...

Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Earns ₹20 Crore In First...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Earns ₹20 Crore In First...

'Kitne Bure Haal Hai Logon Ke...': Mahhi Vij Hits Back After Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral,...

'Kitne Bure Haal Hai Logon Ke...': Mahhi Vij Hits Back After Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral,...

Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode

Kannan Pattambi, Veteran Actor & Production Controller, Passes Away at 62 In Kozhikode

Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing

Deepika Padukone At 40! How Balanced Diet & Exercise Regime Keeps This Actor-Mom Healthy & Glowing