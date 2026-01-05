Weapons OTT Release Date Confirmed: Everything You Need To Know About The Must-See Hollywood Horror Movie Of 2025

W |

Weapons is a mystery horror thriller film directed and written by Zach Cregger. The movie was released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 8, 2025. It explores themes of generational trauma, addiction (particularly alcoholism), grief, loss, and the cyclical nature of abuse. If you're in the mood for a unique horror film with an impactful plot, Weapons is an excellent choice. The story revolves around a strange town filled with mystery and a school teacher who embarks on an investigation.

Weapons: Streaming details

The anticipated film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from January 8, 2026. The streaming platform confirmed the release date by sharing a promo on its official Instagram page. The streaming platform shared a trailer of the film and wrote, "At 2:17 a.m., seventeen children disappeared from their homes and never came back. Where did they go?#Weapons, streaming January 8 onwards on JioHotstar."

What is Weapons all about?

Weapons revolves around a small town thrown into turmoil after 17 elementary school children disappear overnight, leaving just one, Alex, behind. Together with the teacher (Justine) and a mourning father (Archer), they seek the truth, only to uncover that a witch named Gladys is siphoning their life force through personal belongings to maintain her youth, culminating in a magical confrontation in Alex's basement.

Who plays what?

The film features Josh Brolin as Archer Graff, Julia Garner as Justine Gandy, Alden Ehrenreich as Paul Morgan, Cary Christopher as Alex Lilly, Austin Abrams as James, Benedict Wong as Marcus Miller, Toby Huss as Ed Locke, Amy Madigan as Gladys, Sara Paxton as Erica, June Diane Raphael as Donna Morgan, Whitmer Thomas as Alex's father, and Callie Schuttera as Alex's mother, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

Zach Cregger, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, J. D. Lifshitz, and Margules have produced the film under the banner of New Line Cinema, Subconscious, BoulderLight Pictures, and Vertigo Entertainment.

Ryan Holladay, Hays Holladay, and Zach Cregger have composed the music of the film.