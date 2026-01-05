Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Earns ₹20 Crore In First Weekend

Ikkis Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Ikkis, starring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, was released on January 1, 2026, and marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s final silver-screen appearance, released posthumously following his death on November 24, 2025.

The film, however, is facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate the box office even after 30 days of its theatrical run.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ikkis earned Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office on its first Sunday (Day 4), taking its total first-weekend collection to Rs 20.15 crore.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar collected Rs 12.75 crore on Day 31, significantly higher than Ikkis' Day 4 earnings, highlighting the Ranveer starrer's sustained box-office momentum.

In the film, Agastya will be seen as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. While Dharamendra has portrayed the role of Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.) in the film.

Ikkis Review

Ikkis has received positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "In my opinion, the movie is a must-watch because it’s about the true story of the bravery of a 21-year-old who sacrificed his life for the nation, and cinematically, it has been done justice."

Ikkis Real Story

Ikkis is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, a 21-year-old Army officer, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971

Arun Khetarpal's Brother Cries After Watching Ikkis

Arun Khetarpal's brother, Mukesh Khetarpal, got emotional watching Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. After watching Ikkis, Mukesh spoke to Sriram and said, "My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now that I have seen the movie, I mean, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!"

Further, praising Agastya, he wrote, "Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!"