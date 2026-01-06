'Mujhe Logon Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi': Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence After Viral Bhajan Video Sparks Trolling

Sudha Chandran | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Sudha Chandran's recent videos went viral on social media, leaving many viewers surprised. The clip shows her in a trance-like state during a Mata Ki Chowki, which she hosted on the evening of January 3, attended by family members and industry friends. In the video, several attendees reportedly tried to intervene as she appeared to lose control, even biting some of them. Following the incident, netizens trolled her, claiming she was 'faking' it for attention.

Sudha Chandran On Criticism To Her Devotional Trance

Days after, the actress has finally addressed the criticism and told Zoom, "It is a moment everyone wants to live in. Maa Shakti aapke andar aake voh energy de rahi hai I am one of those blessed souls aur mere zariye logon ko voh blessings mil rahe hai, it is the happiest moment in my life."

'Mujhe Logon Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi'

Addressing the trolls, Sudha Chandran stated that she is not here to justify herself, explaining that she has her own perception of life and certain connections she respects, adding, "Mujhe logon se koi lena dena nahi hai. Joh troll karte hai, acchi baat hai, khush rahe apne zindagi mein. What about those millions of people who could connect and resonate with it? Mere liye voh important hai."

"In my life, I have never thought about log kya bolenge. Even after my accident, logon ne kaha tha ki kya bewakoofi kar rahi ho tum. Lekin jab vahi ek success story ban jata hai, log usi ke baare mein charcha karte hai..." she said.

For the unknown, at the age of 16, while travelling from Trichy by bus, the actress was involved in a major accident that left her with fractures and cuts. Unfortunately, a couple of interns forgot to properly attend to a cut on her right ankle and simply wrapped it up. This negligence led to gangrene, and due to the risk of it spreading, her parents had to make the difficult decision to amputate her right foot. After getting a Jaipur foot, it took her three years of physiotherapy to recover and regain a sense of normalcy.

Sudha Chandran unable to control her emotions during Mata Ki Chowki.pic.twitter.com/b1kLthGTOP — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) January 5, 2026

'I Will Continue Living My Life With Dignity'

"Devotion is a personal issue. I don’t judge or criticise anyone’s devotion. I am not answerable to anyone’s questions or trolls. I am a self-made woman and I will continue living my life with dignity, respect and blessings from the divine," she concluded.