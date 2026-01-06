 'Show Comes With Its Pressures': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Host Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up About Being 'Judged' By Fans Ahead Of Premiere
Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 host Riteish Deshmukh has opened up about the pressures that come with hosting the reality show ahead of its premiere. He admitted that both the host and contestants are constantly judged by viewers on TV and social media, making the role challenging.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Marathi | Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is all set to premiere on January 11, 2025. The show will be hosted by famed Bollywood and Marathi actor Riteish Deshmukh. He took over the show from Season 5 onwards, taking over from Mahesh Manjrekar. Amid the press conference ahead of the release of the show, Riteish confessed that he has not prepared aanything articular or the show.

"I like how Bigg Boss Marathi has a distinct identity. Last year was my first experience. This year, I am hoping for exciting contestants to come on the show. I have not done any preparations. I'm a reactive personality, so based on the actions, I will have reactions," said Riteish as per India Today. He further called himself an "audience" of Bigg Boss Marathi, however, promises the fans to not personally react to the situation.

Accepting that hosting Bigg Boss Marathi comes with the pressure as he along with the contestants will be judged for his movies. Riteish said, "I am aware of everything that goes on outside. Nowadays, the show just doesn't have viewers on TV, but also on social media, who have their opinions. So their opinions have to be judged and analysed. They judge the host’s actions, too, so being a host for this show comes with its pressures (sic)."

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 host claims that he will continue to handle the high-pressure situation with calmer attitude. He further promises to guide the contestants in whatever way possible and give correct measures to them.

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6?

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on January 11, 2026. Every day at 8 pm, Colors Marathi will broadcast the reality show. It can also be streamed online on Jio Hotstar. The upcoming season, which will once again be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, promises more drama, surprises, and dramatic moments inside the Bigg Boss house.

