 Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIkkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film

Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film

Ikkis, released on January 1, 2026, pays tribute to Dharmendra and tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal. Early reviews on X praise Agastya Nanda’s performance, Raghavan’s direction, and the film’s emotional depth.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Ikkis | Maddock Films

Ikkis released on January 1, 2026, paying tribute to the late actor Dharmendra. But, is Ikkis worth watching? Let us take a look at some of the X reviews before you plan to buy the tickets of Agastya Nanda's film.

Ikkis X Review

As per online reviews, Ikkis is a good movie. After watching the film, a user took to X to write, "Not the biggest fan of war movies, but Sriram Raghavan had me interested, this seals it. Looks like first CINEMA visit of 2026 will be Ikkis boyyyss (sic)." Another wrote, "Ikkis 1st day 1st show! Awesome must watch movie." One user wrote the review, "First date of this year starts with great movie watching on screen, Ikkis. The good filmmakers always comes with heart through their genre and narrative storytelling. Thank you one and only, Sriram Raghavan (sic)."

One user reviewed the film Ikkis, "Almost finished. 100% worth watching. Quite different from the war movie that we are used to watching. Agastya Nanda’s "Grown-Up" Performance. Dharmendra’s Emotional Farewell. Sriram Raghavan’s Humanistic Direction, it's not on your face loud war movie or chest thumping (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film
Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Ikkis Storyline

Ikkis is a war film but not like the usual one. Ikkis follows the journey of a young man navigating the challenges of life, love, and ambition in modern India. Martyred at the age of 21 year, Arun Khetarpal was seen fighting for 1871 India-Pakistan war. He then receives the highest military honor, the Param Vir Chakra.

Ikkis Cast & Crew

Ikkis, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, brings together a powerful ensemble cast and skilled crew. The film stars Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, alongside veteran actor Dharmendra in one of his final on‑screen roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Ekavali Khanna, Shree Bishnoi, Sikandar Kher, and Simar Bhatia in supporting roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda, Sharada Karki Jalota, and Poonam Shivdasani under Maddock Films, the screenplay is co‑written by Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before...

Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before...

Vidya Balan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Versatile Actress On OTT Platforms

Vidya Balan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Versatile Actress On OTT Platforms

Happy New Year 2026: From Kareena Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes

Happy New Year 2026: From Kareena Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes

Asrani's Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Veteran Comic...

Asrani's Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Veteran Comic...

'Looks Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal': Prabhas & Triptii Dimri's Spirit First Look Sparks Reaction As...

'Looks Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal': Prabhas & Triptii Dimri's Spirit First Look Sparks Reaction As...