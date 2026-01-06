'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's Death, Shares Throwback Photos

Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani penned an emotional note as he mourned the death of his father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away on January 1 after being admitted to the ICU for three days. He had been on a ventilator since Monday evening but succumbed to the medical emergency on Thursday. He was 73.

Swami is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Tuesday (January 6), Arjun shared a series of throwback photos with Swami. Along with it, he penned an emotional note, promising that he will take care of his wife Neha and son Ayaan.

"Om Shanti Papa !! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna .. !! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026," Arjun wrote.

Soon after Arjun shared the post, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra, Aniruddh Dave, Reem Shaikh, Rati Pandey, Tina Datta, Rahul Vaidya, Aahana Kumra, Khanzaadi, Ridhima Pandit, Nandish Sandhu, and other celebs offered condolences.

On Monday, several celebs including Isha Malviya, Mouni, Eisha Singh, Shefali Bagga, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ankit Tiwari, and others attended Swami's prayer meet in Mumbai.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a family member of Arjun and Neha said, "Swami was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation."

The report further mentioned that Arjun was very close to his father-in-law as his own father passed away quite early.

Arjun and Neha were in Dubai for the New Year holidays, however, they cut their trip short and urgently rush back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with their family during this difficult time.

The couple tied the knot in 2013.