 'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's Death, Shares Throwback Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's Death, Shares Throwback Photos

'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's Death, Shares Throwback Photos

Arjun Bijlani shared a series of throwback photos with his late father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami. Along with it, he penned an emotional note, promising that he will take care of his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
article-image

Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani penned an emotional note as he mourned the death of his father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami, who passed away on January 1 after being admitted to the ICU for three days. He had been on a ventilator since Monday evening but succumbed to the medical emergency on Thursday. He was 73.

Swami is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Tuesday (January 6), Arjun shared a series of throwback photos with Swami. Along with it, he penned an emotional note, promising that he will take care of his wife Neha and son Ayaan.

Read Also
Arjun Bijlani Breaks Down At Father-In-Law's Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces
article-image

"Om Shanti Papa !! Aap ki batein aur seek hamesha hamare saath Rahengi ..!! Neha aur Ayaan ka poora Dhyaan rakhoonga chinta mat karna .. !! Love u always !! Sri Rakesh Chandra Swami !! 1956 - 2026," Arjun wrote.

FPJ Shorts
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore
Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore
This Is What Deepinder Goyal Does When He Is 'Having Bad Day', And Regrets It Later: WATCH
This Is What Deepinder Goyal Does When He Is 'Having Bad Day', And Regrets It Later: WATCH
UPSC Mains Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
UPSC Mains Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

Soon after Arjun shared the post, Mouni Roy, Karan Kundrra, Aniruddh Dave, Reem Shaikh, Rati Pandey, Tina Datta, Rahul Vaidya, Aahana Kumra, Khanzaadi, Ridhima Pandit, Nandish Sandhu, and other celebs offered condolences.

On Monday, several celebs including Isha Malviya, Mouni, Eisha Singh, Shefali Bagga, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ankit Tiwari, and others attended Swami's prayer meet in Mumbai.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a family member of Arjun and Neha said, "Swami was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation."

The report further mentioned that Arjun was very close to his father-in-law as his own father passed away quite early.

Arjun and Neha were in Dubai for the New Year holidays, however, they cut their trip short and urgently rush back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with their family during this difficult time.

The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's...

'Neha Aur Ayaan Aa Dhyaan Rakhunga': Arjun Bijlani Pens Emotional Note As He Mourns Father-In-Law's...

'Show Comes With Its Pressures': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Host Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up About Being...

'Show Comes With Its Pressures': Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Host Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up About Being...

'Mujhe Logon Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi': Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence After Viral Bhajan Video Sparks...

'Mujhe Logon Se Koi Lena Dena Nahi': Sudha Chandran Breaks Silence After Viral Bhajan Video Sparks...

Diljit Dosanjh Collabs With Colombian Singer J Balvin For 'Senorita'! Punjabi Munda Shares New Song...

Diljit Dosanjh Collabs With Colombian Singer J Balvin For 'Senorita'! Punjabi Munda Shares New Song...

Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Know About 18-Year-Old 'Cheerleader' Rumoured To Be Dating Kartik Aaryan

Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Know About 18-Year-Old 'Cheerleader' Rumoured To Be Dating Kartik Aaryan