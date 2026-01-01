Arjun Bijlani Breaks Down At Father-In-Law's Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Television actor Arjun Bijlani was visibly emotional as he attended the funeral of his father-in-law in Mumbai on Thursday (January 1). Videos of the heartbreaking moments from the last rites have surfaced on social media.

The funeral was held at the building premises of the family’s Mumbai residence, where close family members, friends and relatives gathered to pay their final respects. In one of the viral clips, Arjun is seen breaking down in tears as the last rites were performed, struggling to hold back his emotions during the difficult moment.

A video posted on Instagram by Tellymasala shows the actor standing with folded hands, paying his last respects to his father-in-law. Arjun’s young son is also seen in the visuals, accompanying his family during the final farewell.

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law's death

Rakesh Chandra Swami passed away on January 1 after being admitted to the ICU for three days. He had been on a ventilator since Monday evening but succumbed to the medical emergency on Thursday. He was 73. Swami is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a family member of Arjun and Neha said, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation."

The report further mentioned that Arjun was very close to his father-in-law as his own father passed away quite early.

Arjun and Neha were in Dubai for the New Year holidays, however, reportedly, they had to cut their trip short and urgently rush back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with their family during this difficult time.

As of now, Arjun and Neha are yet to release an official statement. The couple tied the knot in 2013.