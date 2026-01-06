Who Is Karina Kubiliute? Know About 18-Year-Old 'Cheerleader' Rumoured To Be Dating Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s personal life has once again grabbed attention, with fresh rumours linking him to an 18-year-old UK-based girl named Karina Kubiliute. Speculation around the alleged relationship began after photos from a recent Goa vacation surfaced online, with fans pointing out striking similarities in pictures shared by both Kartik and Karina on their respective social media handles.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the duo had posted beachside photos featuring identical-looking beach beds, matching towels and even a volleyball court in the background. Screenshots of the images, later shared on Reddit, fuelled dating rumours, leading many to believe that the actor and the young woman were vacationing together.

Who Is Karina Kubiliute?

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has particularly drawn attention, as Karina is reportedly 18, while Kartik is currently 35.

Interestingly, Kartik, who was earlier following Karina on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed her soon after rumours about their alleged relationship began circulating online. Neither Kartik nor Karina has reacted to or addressed the speculation so far.

The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims or the assumptions being made on social media.

Kartik Aaryan’s dating history

This is not the first time Kartik’s name has been linked to relationship rumours. Earlier, he was speculated to be dating actress Sreeleela, though neither of them confirmed the reports.

Over the years, the actor has also been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, only his relationships with Sara and Ananya were publicly acknowledged, both of whom he had previously worked with.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya, Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff. Released on Christmas 2025, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, earning Rs 43.15 crore worldwide. It also faced tough competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which released earlier in December and continued to perform strongly.

Up next, Kartik will be seen in Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled film, where he stars opposite Sreeleela.