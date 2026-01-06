Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating A UK-Based Teen? Actor Unfollows Her On Instagram After Beach Photos From Goa Vacation Go Viral

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's dating life often makes headlines, and once again, he has found himself at the centre of relationship rumours. The actor is allegedly dating a UK-based teen girl named Karina Kubiliute. Earlier, the 35-year-old was rumoured to be in a relationship with his co-star Sreeleela, though neither of them ever confirmed the reports. Speculation about his alleged new romance began after photos from their Goa vacation went viral, with fans noticing striking similarities in the beach pictures shared by both on Instagram, fuelling dating rumours.

Is Kartik Aaryan, 35, Dating UK-Based Teen?

Interestingly, Kartik, who was earlier following Karina on Instagram, reportedly unfollowed her soon after dating rumours about them began circulating online. Photos shared on BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit show Kartik relaxing on a beach bed, while Karina also posted a similar picture of herself on a beach bed, enjoying the sunset.

The matching beach towels and a volleyball court visible in the background fuelled speculation that the actor was vacationing with the mystery girl.

Check it out:

Neither Kartik nor Karina has commented on the rumours yet.

The Free Press Journal could not independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions circulating online.

Kartik Aaryan Past Relationships

In the past, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor.

However, it was only his relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday that were publicly acknowledged, both of whom he had worked with earlier.

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

The actor was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, alongside Ananya, Neena Gupta, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Released on Christmas 2025, the film received mixed responses from the audience and turned out to be a box-office bomb, grossing Rs 43.15 crore worldwide. The film faced stiff competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 and continued to perform outstandingly well at the box office.

Up next, Kartik will be seen in Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled film, in which he stars opposite Sreeleela.