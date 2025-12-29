'Told Kartik Aaryan He Made Mistake...': Film Critic Taran Adarsh Reveals 'Requesting' TMMTMTTM Makers To Delay Release Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, released on Christmas, December 25, was expected to open with strong box office numbers due to the holiday release. However, riding the strong wave of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, it has been struggling at the box office, barely managing to earn, as Dhurandhar, even after 24 days of release, continues to storm the box office.

While Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned Rs 5 crore on day 4, Dhurandhar minted Rs 22.5 crore, highlighting the significant difference in performance and proving that Ranveer's film has impacted other releases.

Taran Adarsh Asked TMMTMTTM Makers To Delay Release Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Amid this, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that before the release of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, he had 'requested' the makers to postpone the film, but they chose to release it anyway.

Taran said, "5 days before the release, I called Dharma Productions' team and requested that they postpone the release. I told them, 'There's a strong Dhurandhar wave. You still have time. Even if you get the screens, you won't get the audience'. When I saw the film, I told Kartik Aaryan that he made a mistake by coming amid the Dhurandhar wave."

'There Should Be No Ego At All'

"I strongly feel that when a film unleashes a tsunami, it's best to shift to another date. There should be no ego at all," as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Free Press Journal's Review Of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The reviewer at the Free Press Journal gave Ananya and Kartik's film 2 stars. The review of Tu Meri Main Tera reads, "Everyone plays their part staying true to the film’s screenplay. But, since the problem lies in the screenplay itself, everyone's performances get affected very badly. Kartik Aaryan's performance is decent, but, only till the time he is true to his name and character. During frequent intervals, one sees traces (read 'sliding into') likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor in his performance. And that is where he loses the plot (no pun intended!)."