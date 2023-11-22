 'Will Miss You Tonight': Kartik Aaryan Replies To Ex-Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Wish
Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, got a special birthday wish from Sara Ali Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
'Will Miss You Tonight': Kartik Aaryan Replies To Ex-Girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Wish | Photo Via Instagram

Kartik Aaryan, who celebrates his 33rd birthday today, got a special birthday wish from his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The duo also starred together in Imitiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020); however, the film failed at the box office. It was the spiritual successor to the 2009 film of the same name, featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing an old picture with Aaryan, she captioned the post, "Happiest birthday Kartik Aaryan." To this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said, "Thank You. Will miss you tonight."

'Respect Karni Chahiye': Kartik Aaryan Breaks Silence On Chatter Around His Relationships On Koffee...
Kartik Aaryan reacts to viral photos with Sara Ali Khan: 'I am surprised only one or two pics...
The Kedarnath actress talked about her split from Kartik on Koffee With Karan 8 and said, "Something I have realised without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)."

Recently, talking to Film Companion, Kartik reacted to Sara's statement on Koffee With Karan and wished that she did not speak about him on the show. "All of us should respect our relationships. I've never spoken about my relationships, and I expect the same from my partner,” he said.

Sara Ali Khan On Her Equation With Ex Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan: 'There's No Point In Making...'
