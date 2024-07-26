Shah Rukh Khan Visits Farah Khan’s House After Her Mother Menaka Irani Passes Away

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 26, 2024
Menaka Irani, mother of filmmakers Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, passed away on July 26, 2024, at the age of 79.
Shah Rukh Khan, who is Farah Khan's close friend, arrived at her residence in Mumbai to pay his last respects.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan was also present.
Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans.
Shah Rukh Khan has worked in Farah Khan's three films including Main Hoon Naa, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, actress Suhana Khan also arrived at Farah Khan's home.
