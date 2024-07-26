Step Inside Kriti Sanon's ₹35 Crore Pinterest-Worthy Home In Mumbai's Bandra

By: Shefali Fernandes | July 26, 2024

Actress Kriti Sanon will turn 34 on July 27, 2024. Here’s a virtual tour inside the Mimi actress' Bandra residence.

In 2023, Kriti Sanon purchased a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, which is priced at ₹35 crore.

The balcony at Kriti Sanon's home features glass windows and a seating area that offers a sun-kissed touch.

It seems that Kriti Sanon's house follows a black-and-white theme. The flooring features black-and-white tiles, giving the space a Pinterest-worthy look.

Kriti Sanon's make-up room is all things white, featuring elegant white curtains.

Kriti Sanon's dressing room features a unique white backdrop perfect for her OOTD snapshots.

Kriti Sanon's 4-BHK house boasts a stunning garden area.

