Sonakshi Sinha Turns Desi For Her 'Sonamandi' Themed Bachelorette Party

By: Manisha Karki | July 26, 2024
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in the Philippines to celebrate their one-month wedding anniversary. Before getting married the actress had a Bachelorette party.
Photo Via Instagram
She took to her Instagram on July 26 and shared her throwback photos from her bachelorette party. The beauty set the internet ablaze with her look in an off-white Anarkali
Sharing the pictures Sonakshi asked her fans to guess the theme, she wrote, "Believe it or not…Another #throwback from my bachelorette… can you guess the theme???"
The Heermandi actress married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai in an intimate wedding. She had two bachelorettes with her close family friends
This was the second picture of her bachelorette party-themed Sonamandi.
Sonakshi Sinha wore an ivory anarkali from Faabiiana and paired it with a bandhani dupatta.
Sonakshi was last seen in the Netflix show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the show, she played the role of a courtesan named Fareedan
