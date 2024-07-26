From Shershaah To Lakshya: 10 Bollywood Patriotic Films To Watch This Kargil Vijay Diwas

By: Manisha Karki | July 26, 2024
The 1997 classic war film Border was based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war of 1971
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is a film based on the real-life surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016
A detailed depiction of the Kargil War and the soldiers who fought in it was showcased in the iconic multi-starrer film LOC: Kargil
Hrithik Roshan's character, in search of finding himself, discovers his love for the country in Lakshya. It is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War
An action film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is about an army officer on a mission to thwart a terrorist sleeper cell
The 1965 timeless classic Manoj Kumar's Shaheed shows the story of Bhagat Singh’s life and his fight for India's independence
John Abraham's political thriller Madras Cafe is about an Indian intelligence agent's mission in Sri Lanka during the civil war
Another one is Akshay Kumar's Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders
Phantom shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a covert mission to bring justice to the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks
The biographical war film Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra, revolves around the life of Vikram Batra, killed in action in the Kargil War
Thanks For Reading!