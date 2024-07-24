9 Years Of Masaan: Interesting Facts About Vicky Kaushal's Film

By: Manisha Karki | July 24, 2024
Did you know? Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee were the first choices for Vicky Kaushal's role in the film
The track Tu Kisi Rail Si from the film, penned by Varun Grover, is adapted from a poem by Dushyant Kumar
Vicky Kaushal once disclosed that he was scarred to jump into the Ganga for a scene because he didn't know how to swim. To not lose his role in the film, he took swimming lessons
The ghats shown in the film were not real. They were virgin ghats that were converted to resemble the ancient ghats of Varanasi
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was 'judged' for taking Vicky Kaushal as the lead. Mukesh earlier revealed that people made fun of him for casting Vicky in Masaan, said, 'Arey yaar, kisko hero ke role diya.'
The film was dedicated to Sanjay Mishra's father. The actor used to travel by boat to the shooting location and stayed on the banks of the river Ganga a small river
Neeraj Ghaywan was Anurag Kashyap's assistant in Gangs of Wasseypur. He planned the story of Masaan in 2012 and initially wanted Anurag to produce it
